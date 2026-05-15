Macomb County man charged in $78K jewelry store smash-and-grab

Gold and diamond jewelry worth a total of about $78,000 was stolen during a smash-and-grab break-in at a store in Clinton Township, Michigan.

About 3:22 a.m. on April 9, according to security video in the area, a person rode up on an electric bike to Bogazy Fine Jewelry on Gratiot Avenue, the Clinton Township Police Department said. Police said that the person then used a tool to punch out the front door lock and entered the showroom.

Once inside the store, the suspect took gold and diamond jewelry pieces from display cases and a desk.

The bicycle had "distinctive identifying features," police said. A detective from the Clinton Township Police Department used forensic digital analysis of the images, along with assistance from the Birmingham Police Department and the Michigan Department of Corrections, to identify a person of interest.

On Tuesday, the Clinton Township detectives and Michigan Department of Corrections parole officers checked on a home in Fraser, where a man was seen arriving on the same electric bike seen in the security images.

Scotty Hester, 54, was taken into custody after being found in possession of crack cocaine, Clinton Township police said.

The investigation also led to information about similar burglaries in Sterling Heights and in Warren.

Hester was arraigned on Thursday at 41-B District Court on one charge of breaking and entering a building with intent, court records show. Bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety. A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 26.

Clinton Township police say Hester "has an extensive criminal history, including 23 prior felony convictions, and is currently on parole for 7 previous breaking and entering offenses."