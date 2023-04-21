Macomb County man arraigned after leading deputies, U.S. Marshals on chase

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Mt. Clemens man was arraigned Thursday on multiple charges after leading Macomb County deputies and U.S. Marshals on a chase in Chesterfield Township Wednesday.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, hours after Dana Prieskorn, 35, was bound over to the Mount Clemens District Court on four felony charges on April 17, he hid in the trunk of his ex-girlfriend's vehicle while it was parked at the Macomb County Parking Garage in Mount Clemens.

When the victim entered her vehicle, she noticed items had been moved around. After opening one of the vehicle's back doors, it is alleged that Prieskorn grabbed the victim and attempted to pull her in the vehicle. The victim was able to escape with her cell phone.

On Wednesday, April 19, U.S. Marshals and the Macomb County Sheriff's Department attempted to arrest Prieskorn by tracking him via his GPS tether, which Prieskorn had as a result of his previous bond conditions.

According to the prosecutor's office, Prieskorn fled in his vehicle when he saw officers approaching. While driving on 26 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township, Prieskorn hit a patrol car, sending the car sideways into a ditch and rolling his truck. He was then arrested without incident.

Prieskorn was charged in the April 17 incident with attempted unlawful imprisonment, a seven-and-half-year felony, larceny of more than $200 less than $1,000, a one-year misdemeanor, and domestic violence, a 93-day misdemeanor. His bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety with a bond condition of having no contact with the victim.

A probable cause conference is slated for May 1. A preliminary exam has not been scheduled.

"This man is a violent threat to society and his actions show a total disregard for life and the law. Thank you to the Macomb County Sheriff's Department, Chesterfield Police Department and the US Marshals for apprehending this individual," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement

Prieskorn was charged in the April 19 incident with fleeing and eluding a police officer, a five-year felony, and assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony. His bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety, no 10%.

He has a probable cause conference scheduled for April 27 and a preliminary examination slated for May 4.