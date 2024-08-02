Driver crashes into patrol cars, nearly hits citizens in Macomb County drunk driving incident, police say

Paul Whelan released from Russian prison, Kamala Harris to visit Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A police chief in Southeast Michigan said he was shocked that a woman was given such a low bond after she crashed into patrol cars, nearly hit citizens, and then drove through backyards to elude officers in an alleged drunk driving incident.

On July 23, Madisyn Forsyth was arraigned on the charges of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon, fleeing and eluding and operating while intoxicated, according to a release.

Madison Forsyth Shelby Township Police Department

These charges stem from an incident that occurred on July 21 in the area of Ruann and Connies in Shelby Township.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a report of a vehicle that had hit multiple parked cars and was still driving around. When they found the car, an officer attempted to stop it, but the driver, Forsyth, rammed into their patrol car.

A second officer also tried to stop her, but Forsyth also struck that patrol car.

When Forsyth was trying to flee the area, police say she "drove in an aggressive manner toward citizens, who jumped out of the way to avoid being hit."

After that, Forsyth allegedly drove through backyards to try and avoid officers before striking a post.

Police say she appeared to be intoxicated, and officers conducted a field sobriety test. After that, they offered her a breath test that showed her blood alcohol content was at .25.

Forsyth was given a $500 bond and posted it.

Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide was shocked that Forsyth was given such a low bond after she "wreaked havoc" on the neighborhood.

"Shelby Township Police are committed to protecting and serving our community from this type of reckless behavior," said Shelide. "Our department will continue to have zero tolerance to drive under the influence of alcohol. I am just as shocked that this driver wreaked havoc in Shelby township causing damage to multiple vehicles before driving right at innocent civilians, thankful no one was injured. I was stunned to hear that Forsyth was allowed to leave after paying such a low bond after all the damage and danger she inflicted."