Macomb County announces "Knocking Violence Out of My School" student video competition

(CBS DETROIT) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office invites students to participate in a video competition in the fight against violence in schools.

The department announced the "Knocking Violence Out of My School" competition, allowing students to make videos on anti-violence, anti-bullying, anti-threats or anti-weapons. Videos must be no longer than two minutes and will be judged by six assistant prosecuting attorneys assigned to the Juvenile Unit.

Awards will be given to the top three videos. The student's school will also receive a Hero Award.

Videos must be submitted by Feb. 17 and can be taken by a cellphone or any social media platform including Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube. The winners will be announced on March 1.

Submissions can be emailed to the prosecutor's office communications director Dawn Fraylick at Dawn.Fraylick@macombgov.org.

Click here for more information on the competition.