Mackinac Island nominated among best U.S. destinations to visit for fall

By Sara Powers

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Do you think Mackinac Island is the best place to visit in the fall? 

The Michigan island in Lake Huron is in the running for the USA Today Readers' Choice Award for Best Place to Visit for Fall. 

Voting is open now through noon on Monday, Sept. 9. People can vote once per day. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 18. 

During the fall, Mackinac Island offers guests sunny days and vibrant fall foliage. Guests can take a carriage ride to see these changing leaves, ride a bike around the island, visit historic landmarks, try some Mackinac Island fudge and more.

From Oct. 25 through 27, Mackinac Island will host its annual Halloween weekend. Visitors can participate in the Great Turtle Trail run, take their children trick-or-treating at the shops through the downtown area, attend costume parties for adults and enjoy other fun events. 

Some of the other places nominated for the award include Asheville, North Carolina; Bar Harbor, Maine; Estes Park, Colorado; and Hamilton County, Indiana. You can see all 20 places nominated for this award on the USA Today 10Best website

Last year, Mackinac Island was voted as the No. 1 summer travel destination in the U.S. by USA Today readers. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

