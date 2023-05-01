Mackinac Island named No. 1 summer travel destination in US for 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - As the summer travel season approaches, Mackinac Island was just named the best summer travel destination for 2023.

The Michigan island ranked No. 1 on USA Today's 10Best list of top places to travel in the United States this summer. The list was compiled by 10Best travel editors and a panel of experts.

Mackinac Island is known for horse-drawn carriages and bike rides on the car-free roads, the fudge, the limestone Arch Rock, the historic Fort Mackinac, and more! The island sits on Lake Huron and provides visitors with several ways to see the natural beauty of Michigan.

Here is the full list of places that ranked as the best travel destinations for 2023, according to USA Today:

Mackinac Island, Michigan Mobile, Alabama Door County, Wisconsin Mystic, Connecticut Chicago, Illinois Hocking Hills, Ohio Crystal River, Florida Asheville, North Carolina Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk, New York Shenandoah Valley, Virginia

To view USA Today's full list, visit here.