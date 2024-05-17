Mackinac Bridge repaving project delayed, traffic backups expected over Memorial Day weekend

Residents want halt to I-375 project, cousin found guilty of Zion Foster murder and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're one of the 1.3 million Michigan residents expected to take a road trip over Memorial Day weekend and plan to travel to Northern Michigan, be sure to account for the delays expected for Mackinac Bridge traffic.

The initial part of the work on a two-season repaving project on the bridge's north viaduct and approach truss spans was supposed to be completed by May 23, but according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, it will now be completed on June 27.

Zenith Tech, the contractor, says it will not be able to meet the original completion date due to more patching work and the inability to field work crews.

"We have not only allowed but strongly encouraged, the contractor to work around the clock and through weekends to get this project wrapped up ahead of the surge of traffic we expect for the holiday weekend," said Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) Chief Engineer Cole Cavalieri.

On March 25, crews began repaving the road and making deck and joint repairs on the northbound lanes. Due to the work, one lane is open in each direction.

"We know that having lane closures on the bridge for Memorial Day travel will result in delays and backups, so we ask customers to be patient and consider crossing at off-peak times," Cavalieri said.

Officials say weekend traffic peaks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., often causing backups. Drivers should prepare for the delays or avoid using the bridge during peak hours.

Vehicles wider than 10 feet can cross once a day between 7 and 8 p.m. from Monday through Thursday. Traffic will be stopped during these crossings.

Crews will work on the southbound lanes in March 2025.

All the work in this project is expected to be completed by May 22, 2025.