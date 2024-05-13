Nearly 1.3 million Michigan residents expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend

Pilot, 71, crashes antique military plane in Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan residents are expected to travel in numbers that exceed pre-pandemic levels this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA.

A projected 1.3 million Michigan residents are expected to drive 50 miles or more, which is 12,827 more travelers than the number of travelers.

It is expected to be the second highest-traveled Memorial Day weekend in Michigan and nationally. Almost 43.8 million Americans across the United States are expected to travel 50 miles or more over the weekend.

This is 1.7 million more travelers nationally than in 2023. However, the forecast is still slightly behind the 44 million who traveled in 2005, the current highest record since AAA started tracking this data in 2000.

"Memorial Day will be the start to a very busy summer of travel," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "American travelers are forecast to surpass pre-pandemic levels, making this the busiest Memorial Day holiday weekend in nearly two decades. The main driver of the projection is strong consumer interest in traveling both domestically and abroad. Interest in traveling internationally is at the highest level in recent years."

Road trips are forecasted to be the most popular form of travel this year, but nearly two million people are expected to travel in other ways, including buses, cruises and trains, up 5.6% from last year.

"Traveling by car is appealing for many people because of the convenience and flexibility it provides," said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "However, Memorial Day drivers may have to pay more at the gas pump."

Michigan's state average gas price is $3.64, which was $3.60 per gallon last year.