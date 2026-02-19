Mackinac Bridge ordered temporarily closed Thursday because of falling ice

The Mackinac Bridge between Michigan's peninsulas was closed to all traffic Thursday morning because of falling ice.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority issued that notice at 11 a.m., saying there was no expected timeline for reopening and providing live camera images that show no vehicle traffic on the bridge. The bridge reopening status would depend on weather conditions.

While the bridge occasionally closes because of high winds or snow, the ice scenario is a unique hazard. An ice-related closure has happened only 32 times previously from 1995 to the most recent one in April 2025. The Mackinac Bridge Authority gave a heads up a few weeks ago that this might happen when the weather started to warm up.

The reason for the closure is that ice chunks, sheets and spears that are falling off the bridge have damaged vehicles in the past.

The bridge authority said it will give an update when travel conditions improve, adding the average ice-related closure lasts about five hours.

The five-mile bridge opened in 1957, and is a cherished landmark in addition to providing a crucial transportation link for traffic on Interstate 75.

The above video originally aired on April 1, 2025.