Mac Madness: Restaurants compete for the best macaroni and cheese in Macomb County

The best mac and cheese is up for debate in one of the cheesiest tournaments around.

It's all happening in Macomb County as they host their 3rd Annual Mac Madness Tournament featuring some of the best macaroni in town.

The tournament features 16 local restaurants, all who submit their recipes and folks at home get to choose who has the best one in town, tournament style.

It is a tradition that Macomb County Director of Economic Development Vicky Rowinski says is starting to stick in Macomb County.

"You know, it started during COVID, trying to get more patrons to visit our restaurants. We thought, you know what, let's try to find that best mac and cheese recipe out there," Rowinski says.

Scott Pinter is the owner of Aspen Restaurant in Macomb. While it is his first time participating, that is not stopping him from pushing his loaded mac and cheese front and center.

"My mac and cheese is the best by far. Loaded mac and cheese topped with chicken strips and tons of cheese," Pinter says.

From the Sweet 16 and the Elite 8, to the Final Four and the championship round, Rowinski says the competition continues to thicken.

As of Monday night, Aspen Restaurant has advanced to the Elite 8 where they take on Feast.

To vote for your best macaroni in Macomb County, click here.