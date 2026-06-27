Ludacris to miss National Cherry Festival in Michigan due to "unforeseen scheduling conflict"

Grammy Award-winning rapper and recording artist Ludacris won't be performing at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan, after initially being billed for the event due to an "unforeseen scheduling conflict," according to organizers.

Ludacris was scheduled to take the festival's stage on July 11, the last day of the weeklong event. Organizers said in a social media post on Friday that his management team provided the following statement to them:

"Due to unforeseen scheduling conflict, Ludacris will no longer perform at this year's Festival. Ticket holders will be emailed with the next steps."

The post later said that the festival is "actively evaluating options" and will share updates as soon as it's able.

Ludacris is known for several hit songs, including "Stand Up," "Money Maker" and "Rollout" and his role as Tej Parker in the "Fast & Furious."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ludacris attends the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/FilmMagic) Bryan Steffy

Rappers Bow Wow and Soulja Boy, rock bands The Fray and Daughtry and country artists Easton Corbin and Justin Moore are among the performers still scheduled to play at the festival, which is celebrating its centennial this year.

The National Cherry Festival runs from July 4 through July 11.