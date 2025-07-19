Vehicle plows into crowd waiting to enter nightclub in Los Angeles, injuring 30 people

A vehicle rammed into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along busy Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, injuring 30 people.

Victims were transported to local hospitals and trauma centers, according to Capt. Adam Van Gerpen, public information officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department. At least seven were in critical condition after being injured outside the East Hollywood club, the fire department said.

The situation unfolded around 2 a.m. local time on Saturday when Rampart Patrol officers responded to a radio call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Police Department says that following the crash, bystanders removed the driver from the vehicle and attacked him. When officers arrived, they discovered the driver had been shot at some point. The driver was transported to an area hospital, the LAPD said. His condition is unknown.

According to the LAPD, the suspect who shot the driver fled the scene on foot and was last seen heading westbound from Vermont Avenue. He is being described as a Hispanic man who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, bald, wearing a blue jersey and possibly armed with a silver revolver. The LAPD said it is investigating the shooting as a crime.

A vehicle sits on the sidewalk after ramming into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, July 19, 2025 injuring several people. Damian Dovarganes / AP

Van Gerpen said that a line of people — the majority female — were waiting to enter a nightclub when they were struck by a Nissan Versa that also hit a taco truck and valet stand. The club, Vermont Hollywood, was hosting a reggae/hip hop event from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to its online calendar.

A fight had broken out outside of the club prior to the incident, Maria Medrano told the Associated Press. Medrano and her husband were both selling hot dogs outside the venue.

Shortly after, the car hit a group of people standing outside, Medrano said. The car also struck their stand, Medrano told the Associated Press. She and her husband narrowly escaped.

"The car stopped once it hit the hot dog stand, it got stuck there," Medrano told The Associated Press from the hospital. "If not, I wouldn't be here to tell (the story)."

Medrano said she heard what appeared to be gunshots after the crash.

"Everyone started running," she said.

A witness who was standing outside the club when the crash happened describes the chaos.

"We heard a loud bang and we all started ducking, we think it's gunshots," he said. "We are in disbelief because 20 seconds more that would have been us."

People inside the club came out to help in the minutes before emergency crews arrived, Van Gerpen said, to help the victims.

Los Angeles City Fire says a total of 124 firefighters responded to the scene, where they set up a large triage area outside the club. In addition to the seven people in critical condition, another six are in serious condition. In total, 23 people were taken to area hospitals for medical treatment, the LAPD said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass released a statement Saturday morning calling the crash a "heartbreaking tragedy" and thanked the first responders who helped the victims.

"The hearts of Angelenos are with all of the victims impacted this morning -- a full investigation into what happened is underway," Bass said.

The Vermont Hollywood club is located a few blocks west of the famed Sunset Junction in the Silver Lake district.