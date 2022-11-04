Looking for a job? Wayne State, city of Detroit partner to host career expo

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for a new job, check out the career expo Wayne State University and the city of Detroit are hosting. They are looking to fill 500 job vacancies in a variety of fields.

The event invites residents from throughout the Metro Detroit area to attend and learn about the opportunities available with the university and the city.

Wayne State officials say that there will be interviews conducted onsite at the career expo by the university and the city, but some positions will require interviews after the event and a more in-depth review of resumes.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Wayne State Fieldhouse, located at 1290 W. Warren Avenue.

The university is looking to fill positions in management, clerical/technical, research, faculty, academic staff, custodial services, groundskeeping, information technology, public safety, skilled trades, and many other fields.

"We're very excited about the career expo," said Carolyn Hafner, Wayne State's associate vice president and chief human resources officer. "Wayne State University is an outstanding employer that offers endless opportunities for economic growth through educational and professional advancement. It's also a place where you can have a real impact on the lives of our students, no matter what role you play."

In addition to this, Brian Wittenberg, WSU's director of human resources operations and expo lead says that Wayne State says the university's benefit package is one of the best in the region and includes, five health care options, including medical (low deductibles and co-pays), dental and vision, tuition assistance (free tuition for employees, 50% off for dependents, retirement savings (two-to-one match up to 10% for employees 26 and older), paid time off and holidays, life insurance, long-term disability, flexible spending accounts and more.

The city of Detroit has open positions to fill in human resources, finance/accounting, engineering, public policy, project planners, executive management, information technology, public safety, program management, health, service maintenance, clerical/administrative, and janitorial/grounds.

"From a rich history full of firsts and great innovation to the unique culture and extraordinary experiences, there are countless reasons to love Detroit," said Daryl Conrad, chief recruitment officer for the city of Detroit. "The city employs more than 8,000 employees, who are committed to serving the residents and businesses of Detroit. Our employees make a real difference with the work they do every day and have a hand in shaping the future of the city.

Free parking will be available for people who attend the event in Lot 51, located on W. Warren Avenue between the Lodge Freeway service drive and Trumbull Street.

To pre-register for the event, visit here. Event organizers highly recommend pre-registering.

All guests of the university must fill out the Guest Campus Screener on Nov. 15 before arriving at the event.