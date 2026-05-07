A look inside Amazon's drone delivery service in Pontiac

In November 2025, Amazon introduced its drone delivery service, Prime Air, which is available only at its Pontiac and Hazel Park locations in Michigan.

Since the company launched Prime Air, tens of thousands of packages have been delivered by drone across Metro Detroit.

CBS Detroit

"If a customer wants a drone delivery, it will be available on the checkout, where they will opt for the drone delivery option when it's available," said Pontiac Prime Air operations manager Lauren Wilson. "Then they will pick what drone delivery point they prefer on their property. So, they can have it in their front yard, their driveway, backyard, whatever is best for them. They would get the notification that the drone is actually out for delivery, just as any other type of delivery that Amazon offers."

At Pontiac's Amazon Fulfillment Center, one million items are available to customers who select Prime Air for delivery.

"Every day here at Pontiac, we sell out, and we are able to do over a hundred packages a day," Wilson said.

CBS Detroit

The process starts at the 'pack' station. Once a customer hits purchase, it's a quick turnaround.

"We are generally allotted 30 minutes to process that package, create that flight, accept that flight, and send it out for that delivery," said Wilson.

The package makes its way through the Pontiac facility and out to the launch pad, where 14 drones are on site. Employees measure dimensions and weight, then load the package into the drone for launch.

"Every item is going to be shipped in the same standard size box, which is equivalent to a large shoe box, and the max weight it can be is five pounds," Wilson said. "We have a 7.5-mile radius from the Pontiac location here and a 7.5-mile radius from the Hazel Park location. We are able to get them what they are asking for within the allotted two-hour time limit."

CBS Detroit

With drones come concerns about noise and privacy. CBS News Detroit spoke with residents about their views on the use of Amazon drones for delivery. Many say they're intrigued.

"I think I would try it. I really would. If I was in the area I'd want to see it," said Waterford resident Laura Lindroth.

"They just shoot by and shoot back, ya know. I just watch them," Pontiac resident Gerald Chambers said.

One resident says she chose the service for convenience and will use it again.

CBS Detroit

"I enjoyed it. I think it's very innovative using that, using the technology to be able to help their customers out in a more efficient way," said Waterford resident Renee Ballentine.

Amazon says safety is its top priority, and no incidents have been reported. The company plans to expand its drone delivery nationwide and is committed to its customers.

"We are always looking to improve. We're here to serve our customers in the best way we can," said Wilson.