Longtime Detroit sports columnist Pat Caputo dies after cancer battle

Pat Caputo, a longtime Detroit sports columnist whose work extends to newspapers, TV and radio, died on Thursday after a battle with cancer, his family shared on social media.

"Today May 7th we lost Pat to cancer. Pat was surrounded by his family. Thank you for all your support," Caputo's family said on his X account.

Pat Caputo Amy Powers, CBS News Detroit

Caputo announced in early January 2026 that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and had "two other serious ailments," which he described as "sudden."

More than three weeks later, Caputo posted, "Your prayers, support and kind words truly have lifted my spirits during this difficult time. I read each comment on X and Facebook and it warmed my heart and made me realize that I am blessed. Thank you so very, very much. God bless."

Caputo worked as a columnist for the Oakland Press from 1983 to 2020. While there, he joined 97.1 The Ticket as an on-air host. He also made appearances on Fox 2 Sports.

The Michigan native attended Groves High School and later Michigan State University.