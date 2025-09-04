Watch CBS News
Loaded weapon, suspected crack cocaine found during traffic stop on I-96

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police reported they found suspected crack cocaine and a loaded weapon after doing a traffic stop Wednesday night on I-96 in Detroit. 

A trooper from the Metro South post stopped the driver after picking up on a 95 mph speeding in a 55 mph zone. The traffic stop happened about 11:30 p.m. on westbound I-96 Local, near Wyoming Street. 

The trooper noticed signs of impairment when speaking with the driver, and did a roadside investigation. The driver was arrested on a charge of operating while impaired, and lodged at the Detroit Detention Center pending prosecutor review. 

In the meantime, a search of the vehicle located a loaded .45-caliber revolver along with a bag of suspected crack cocaine under the driver's seat. 

