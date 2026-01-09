Watch CBS News
Crime

Loaded pistol discovered during traffic stop on I-96, troopers say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Michigan State Police say they found a loaded pistol in a car when doing a traffic stop in Novi on Thursday. 

Troopers stopped a vehicle on Interstate 96 to investigate an expired registration plate. The driver, identified as a 27-year-old Detroit man, was arrested for driving with a suspended license. Officers said they learned he also had several outstanding warrants. 

novi-traffic-stop-slider.jpg
Michigan State Police said they discovered a loaded 9 mm pistol in a car when doing a traffic stop Jan. 8, 2026, on Interstate 96 in Novi. Michigan State Police

While searching the car, troopers then found a loaded 9 mm pistol in the glove compartment. 

The driver was taken into custody, and charges are pending prosecutor review. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue