Loaded pistol discovered during traffic stop on I-96, troopers say

Michigan State Police say they found a loaded pistol in a car when doing a traffic stop in Novi on Thursday.

Troopers stopped a vehicle on Interstate 96 to investigate an expired registration plate. The driver, identified as a 27-year-old Detroit man, was arrested for driving with a suspended license. Officers said they learned he also had several outstanding warrants.

Michigan State Police said they discovered a loaded 9 mm pistol in a car when doing a traffic stop Jan. 8, 2026, on Interstate 96 in Novi. Michigan State Police

While searching the car, troopers then found a loaded 9 mm pistol in the glove compartment.

The driver was taken into custody, and charges are pending prosecutor review.