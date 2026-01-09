Loaded pistol discovered during traffic stop on I-96, troopers say
Michigan State Police say they found a loaded pistol in a car when doing a traffic stop in Novi on Thursday.
Troopers stopped a vehicle on Interstate 96 to investigate an expired registration plate. The driver, identified as a 27-year-old Detroit man, was arrested for driving with a suspended license. Officers said they learned he also had several outstanding warrants.
While searching the car, troopers then found a loaded 9 mm pistol in the glove compartment.
The driver was taken into custody, and charges are pending prosecutor review.