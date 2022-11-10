Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Trailer released for Lizzo's new documentary

By Franchesca Fitts

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS Detroit) - A trailer has been released for Detroit's own Lizzo, new documentary "Love, Lizzo."

The documentary, which was filmed over the course of three years, follows the singer through her "Cuz I Love You" world tour. It also shows her recording process for her latest album, "Special" and her struggles of becoming a signed artist. 

"Love, Lizzo" will begin on streaming on HBO Max Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 1:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

