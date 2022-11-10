Trailer released for Lizzo's new documentary

(CBS Detroit) - A trailer has been released for Detroit's own Lizzo, new documentary "Love, Lizzo."

The documentary, which was filmed over the course of three years, follows the singer through her "Cuz I Love You" world tour. It also shows her recording process for her latest album, "Special" and her struggles of becoming a signed artist.

"Love, Lizzo" will begin on streaming on HBO Max Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.