Trailer released for Lizzo's new documentary
(CBS Detroit) - A trailer has been released for Detroit's own Lizzo, new documentary "Love, Lizzo."
The documentary, which was filmed over the course of three years, follows the singer through her "Cuz I Love You" world tour. It also shows her recording process for her latest album, "Special" and her struggles of becoming a signed artist.
"Love, Lizzo" will begin on streaming on HBO Max Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.
