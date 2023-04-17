Saginaw man killed, Livonia man injured in crash on I-75 near Bay City
(CBS DETROIT) - A Saginaw man has been killed, and a Livonia man injured in a crash involving a box truck on Sunday.
The crash happened at about 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, on northbound I-75 in the area of US-10, which is near Bay City.
State police say a commercial box truck was traveling in the right lane when it hit a 2007 Buick that was stopped in the same lane.
After being hit, the Buick was engulfed in flames.
MSP say a 40-year-old man from Saginaw was driving the Buick and could not escape the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 62-year-old man from Livonia was driving the box truck and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
