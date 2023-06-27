Livonia man charged in alleged assault of 13-year-old at rec center

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Livonia man is facing multiple charges in the alleged assault of a 13-year-old boy at a recreation center on June 8.

Moeez Irfan, 29, has been arraigned on the charges of aggravated assault, ethnic intimidation, resisting and obstructing police. He was charged as a habitual offender, third offense.

On Thursday, June 8, Livonia police responded to a report of an adult assaulting a teen at the Kirksey Recreation Center at 15100 Hubbard.

When police arrived, they discovered that Irfan had allegedly physically bumped into a 13-year-old boy on a stairway, yelled racial slurs and then hit him in the head multiple times.

Police say when officers tried to take Irfan into custody, he resisted but was subdued by multiple officers.

"Irfan was transported to the Livonia Police Department before subsequently being transported to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, where he was admitted," said Livonia police.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital to be treated for the injuries he sustained during the attack.

After the incident, a detective followed up, submitted a warrant request and a four-count warrant was issued by a prosecutor.

On June 16, 2023, Irfan was released from the hospital, arrested, arraigned and lodged at the Wayne County Jail.

He was given a $5,000/10% bond, and his probable cause conference is set for June 29.