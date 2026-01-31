Man arrested after shooting in parking lot of Livonia business; no injuries

A 54-year-old man is in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of a Livonia, Michigan, business following an argument, police said Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the incident in the area of 7 Mile Road and Inkster Road on Sunday around 6:17 p.m. Police said a snowplow driver was clearing the parking lot when they got in a "verbal dispute" with a motorist in a Chevrolet Blazer, later identified as the man.

The Blazer was parked in a way that was preventing the plow driver from completing their work. As the man, from Redford, Michigan, was leaving the parking lot, he shouted and fired a shot at the worker, according to police. Investigators recovered a spent shell casing at the scene.

Officials said no one was injured during the incident.

Police said they obtained search warrants for the man's home, as well as the residence of a 57-year-old Livonia resident who was riding in the Blazer at the time of the shooting.

Personnel with the Livonia Police Department arrested the man while executing the warrants, officials said.