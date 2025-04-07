Watch CBS News
Local News

Livingston County considering how to spend $9 million opioid settlement money

By Elle Meyers

/ CBS Detroit

Livingston county receives proposals on how to spend opioid settlement
Livingston county receives proposals on how to spend opioid settlement 01:40

Livingston County, Michigan, is considering upwards of $9 million in opioid settlement money, and seven local organizations are developing proposals on how to spend it. 

At a meeting in late March, the County Board of Commissioners voted to consider spending proposals for the payout from local organizations. 

"It's very much needed," said Anne King-Hudson. 

Brighton-based Recovery Advocates in Livingston (RAIL) is one of those organizations. King-Hudson said transportation, consistent funding, and additional recovery housing are all priorities for this funding. Currently, housing support has not been available for very long. 

"It's a very short stay; I mean, within two weeks, you're supposed to have your life together, and it doesn't happen that way," she said. 

Other organizations preparing spending proposals include the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Livingston County Emergency Management and Livingston County Catholic Charities. 

"I do have to say that I think Livingston County has not been impacted by it as severely as other counties and we're really grateful and fortunate for that," said Commissioner Nick Fiani. 

Fiani said he would like to see funding go toward prevention efforts. The organizations submitting proposals should expect a June deadline. 

"We certainly want to give everyone ample time to thoroughly review and evaluate what they can provide and articulate what their needs are," he said. 

Elle Meyers
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers joined the CBS News Detroit team in April of 2023 after spending two years covering Michigan's capitol. Elle is an Oregon native and a graduate of the University of Oregon (go Ducks!), where she double majored in journalism and political science, both of which have served her well in her journey to Detroit.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.