Livingston County considering how to spend $9 million opioid settlement money

Livingston County, Michigan, is considering upwards of $9 million in opioid settlement money, and seven local organizations are developing proposals on how to spend it.

At a meeting in late March, the County Board of Commissioners voted to consider spending proposals for the payout from local organizations.

"It's very much needed," said Anne King-Hudson.

Brighton-based Recovery Advocates in Livingston (RAIL) is one of those organizations. King-Hudson said transportation, consistent funding, and additional recovery housing are all priorities for this funding. Currently, housing support has not been available for very long.

"It's a very short stay; I mean, within two weeks, you're supposed to have your life together, and it doesn't happen that way," she said.

Other organizations preparing spending proposals include the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Livingston County Emergency Management and Livingston County Catholic Charities.

"I do have to say that I think Livingston County has not been impacted by it as severely as other counties and we're really grateful and fortunate for that," said Commissioner Nick Fiani.

Fiani said he would like to see funding go toward prevention efforts. The organizations submitting proposals should expect a June deadline.

"We certainly want to give everyone ample time to thoroughly review and evaluate what they can provide and articulate what their needs are," he said.