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Livingston County already getting ready for first day of school with annual Stuff the Bus event

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Elle Meyers
Elle Meyers
Elle Meyers joined the CBS News Detroit team in April of 2023 after spending two years covering Michigan's capitol. Elle is an Oregon native and a graduate of the University of Oregon (go Ducks!), where she double majored in journalism and political science, both of which have served her well in her journey to Detroit.
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A Livingston County organization is wasting no time preparing kids with what they need for the upcoming school year.

The Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA) hosts an annual Stuff the Bus event and is hoping to receive donations of backpacks to start, preferably without logos. Those will be filled with donated school supplies later on. 

"This project continues to thrive because of the incredible generosity of our local community," said organizer Robin Schutz in a statement. "Each backpack filled represents support, encouragement, and opportunity for a student in Livingston County."  

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Livingston Educational Service Agency

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 31, LESA will have a bus parked at the Walmart in Howell for the annual school supply donation event. Students would have the opportunity to get a backpack with supplies like notebooks, crayons, highlighters, pens and pencils, along with other school supplies, depending on their grade level. 

Additionally, people can donate to the 2026 Backpacks for Kids Project through July 30 at the Livingston ESA Education Center (1425 W. Grand River Avenue in Howell). On Aug. 6, backpacks will be distributed as a drive-through event at the five Livingston County school districts.

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