LIV Golf to end season early, cancel the Michigan team event

LIV Golf is ending its season one week earlier than planned, announcing Monday it will not hold the team championship in Michigan next week and instead crown the team champion this week in Indiana.

The 12 tournaments this year — New Orleans was previously postponed — is the shortest schedule for the league since it was launched with massive Saudi Arabia funding in 2022.

Jon Rahm has already clinched the individual season title for the third straight year. LIV Golf Indianapolis, which starts Thursday at The Club at Chatham Hills, will determine who finishes second and third among players and the top team.

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the financial muscle of the rival league from the start, decided in March that this would be the final year of funding. LIV Golf announced earlier this month that it has an agreement with a lead investor that would sustain a new version of the league for 2027.

The cancellation of LIV Golf Michigan was not surprising. There have been reports in recent weeks that the tournament has not even started preparing with grandstands and other amenities.

LIV says tickets will be refunded. It also said it is canceling the entertainment it had lined up for the Indiana event.