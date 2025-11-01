3 tons of food collected by 2 Oakland County sisters for families in need

A Southeast Michigan food drive known as Little Friendsgiving has been collecting food donations since 2019.

This year, the two sisters who started the food drive collected three tons of food, their highest total ever. The donations will help feed hundreds of families in the community.

Hazel Nicosia is the mastermind behind the collection.

"I saw a less fortunate man, and it made me really sad. So when I got home, I went and got food out of the cabinet, and I'm like, 'Mom, can I give it to him?'" Hazel Nicosia said.

She was just 4 years old at the time.

"I thought, well, this is a good opportunity, a teaching moment as a parent, to be able to show her ways that we could help people," Holly Nicosia said.

That's how the food drive got started.

"It just makes me happy, and I love helping people," Hazel Nicosia said.

Hazel Nicosia, along with her little sister Alice Nicosia and best friend Charlie Harris, hosts lemonade stands, art sales and bake sales during the summer to raise money.

"She told me about it, and I asked if I could do it with her. Because I also like helping people," Harris said.

The donations are destined for Lighthouse, an organization that provides emergency services, like food and housing, to those in need.

"Roughly 60% of our food clients rely on those SNAP benefits, so it'll be a drastic increase we're expecting," Ali Mangiapane, community partnership specialist for Lighthouse, said.

Last year, Lighthouse served more than 150,000 people through its food program.

"We'll be able to serve more people and give them more food when they come. Typically, folks receive one box of food a month. So, this will supplement, especially right before the holidays," Mangiapane said.

Volunteers helped to box up all the donations on Saturday and load them onto the Lighthouse van.

"We're appreciative to everyone involved, Lighthouse, Glitz, the churches, the schools, Oxford elementary everyone has really just come together to try to support us," Jacob Nicosia said.

For as long as they are able, Hazel and Alice Nicosia plan to continue giving in the future.

"It's good to help people because you don't know how they're feeling because, like, when you like, compare it to your life, you're like, 'I have a good life. Probably should help them,'" Hazel Nicosia said.