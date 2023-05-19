MDOT: Here is a list of road construction happening this weekend in Metro Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 19, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

The scheduled road work requires lane and ramp closures on several roadways.

Here is the full list of MDOT construction scheduled for the weekend:

Jefferson Avenue:

Wayne - WB Jefferson Ave CLOSED, Rivard Street to Saint Antoine, nightly 7 p.m. - 5 a.m., Saturday through Thursday.

I-75:

Oakland – NB I-75 at Davisburg Road, 2 LANES OPEN, Monday at 6 a.m. to early August, Davisburg Road CLOSED OVER 75.

Oakland – NB/SB I-75 at Belford Road, 2 LANES OPEN, Monday 6 a.m. to early August, Belford Road CLOSED OVER 75.

Oakland – NB/SB I-75 at Holcomb, 2 LANES OPEN, Monday 7 a.m. to early August, Holcomb Road CLOSED OVER 75.

Wayne - SB I-75, Eureka Road to Sibley Road, 1 LANE OPEN, Friday 9 a.m. to Sunday 4:30 p.m.

Wayne - SB I-75 ramp CLOSED to Eureka, Friday 9 a.m. to Sunday 4:30 p.m.

Wayne - SB I-75/US 24 ramp CLOSED to SB I-75, Friday 9 a.m. to Sunday 4:30 p.m.

Wayne - EB/WB Eureka Road ramp CLOSED to SB I-75, Friday 9 a.m. to Sunday 4:30 p.m.

Wayne - EB/WB Outer Drive ramp CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9 a.m. to Sunday 4:30 p.m.

I-94:

Wayne - EB I-94, M-53/Van Dyke to M-3/Gratiot Avenue, 2 LANES OPEN, Sunday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wayne - WB I-94, Conner Street to M-3/Gratiot, 2 LANES OPEN, Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wayne - EB I-94 at Inkster Road, 2 LANES OPEN, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

*** AIRPORT TRAFFIC ***

Wayne - WB I-94 service drive and RAMPS CLOSED to Middlebelt and Merriman, Friday 4 a.m. - Saturday 6 p.m. Use Vining Road to EB I-94 to airport or SB I-275 to Eureka to airport.

Wayne - NB Middlebelt RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Friday 4 a.m. - Saturday 6 p.m.

I-96:

Oakland - EB I-96, Milford Rd to Wixom Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, moving lane closure Friday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wayne - WB I-96 RAMPS CLOSED to NB/SB M-39, EXPRESS AND LOCAL, Monday 7 a.m. - late July.

Wayne - WB I-96 Express and local lanes at Schaefer Highway, 2 LANES OPEN, Friday noon - 3 p.m.

I-275:

Oakland - NB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Saturday 5 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Oakland/Wayne - SB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to 8 Mile, Sunday noon - 2 p.m.

Oakland/Wayne - NB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to 8 Mile, Sunday 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Oakland/Wayne - WB 8 Mile RAMP CLOSED to NB I-275, Sunday 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Oakland/Wayne - WB 8 Mile RAMP CLOSED to SB I-275, Sunday 10 a.m. - noon

Oakland/Wayne - EB 8 Mile RAMP CLOSED to NB I-275, Sunday 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Wayne - NB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to M-153/Ford Road, Mon 6 a.m. - late June.

I-375:

Wayne - SB I-375 CLOSED, Larned Street to Beaubien Street, NIGHTLY, Monday - Thursday 7 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Wayne - NB I-375 Service Drive CLOSED, Jefferson Avenue to Larned Street, NIGHTLY, Monday - Thursday 7 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Wayne – NB/SB I-375 Service Drive CLOSED, Jefferson Avenue to Larned, NIGHTLY, Satursday 7 p.m. -Thursday 5 a.m.

I-696:

Macomb - EB 11 Mile Road at Bunert Road, 2 lanes open, Monday 7 a.m. - late September

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb - SB M-3, north of Mt. Clemens, 2 LANES OPEN, Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wayne - SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Saturday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

M-5:

Oakland – WB/SB M-5 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-696, Saturday 5 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Oakland - EB M-5/Grand River at US-24/Telegraph, 1 LANE OPEN, Friday 9 a.m. - Sunday 7 a.m.

M-10:

Wayne - SB M-10, Grand Boulevard to Warren Avenue, 2 LANES OPEN, Friday 9 p.m. - Monday 5 a.m.

M-15: (Ortonville Road)

Oakland - SB M-15 CLOSED intermittently, Oakwood Road to Grange Hall Road, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - early June.

M-53: (Van Dyke)

Macomb – NB/SB M-53 CLOSED intermittently at 23 Mile Road, Saturday 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Macomb - NB M-53, 12 Mile to 13 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

M-59:

Oakland - EB M-59 at Elizabeth Lake Road, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9 a.m. - Friday 3 p.m.

M-85: (Fort Street)

Wayne - NB M-85, King to West, 1 LANE OPEN, Friday 9 a.m. - Sunday 4:30 p.m.

M-102: (8 Mile)

Wayne – EB/WB 8 Mile, M-1/Woodward to M-53/Van Dyke, 1 LANE OPEN, Saturday 5 a.m. - Sunday 9 p.m.

US-12: (Michigan Avenue)

Wayne - WB US-12 CLOSED at Greenfield, Saturday 4 a.m. - Monday 5 a.m.

US-24: (Telegraph)