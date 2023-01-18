Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death "deferred," coroner says

A look back at Lisa Marie Presley's life A look back at Lisa Marie Presley's life 06:22

The cause of Lisa Marie Presley's death remains unknown, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The star died earlier this month after being rushed to the hospital from her Calabasas home after experiencing cardiac arrest. The medical examiner has not been able to determine the cause of death and it was deferred.

That means the cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death and additional studies, a spokesperson for the medical examiner-coroner's office told CBS News.

After additional testing, a doctor will evaluate the case again – but there is no timeline for when that could happen, the spokesperson said.

A young Lisa Marie with her father, Elvis. She will be buried on the grounds of her late father's former home, Graceland.

On Jan. 12, Presley's mom, Priscilla, posted on Facebook that her daughter was rushed to the hospital. "Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time," Priscilla wrote.

Shortly after Priscilla's initial post, her publicist put out a statement about her daughter's death. "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," the statement read. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

The next day, it was announced that Presley will be buried at Graceland, Elvis' former home in Memphis that has been turned into a museum. Fans left flowers and signs outside the home's gates to honor Presley after her death was announced.

Stephanie Inge holds a sign outside Graceland to pay respects to Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 13, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. / Getty Images

Elvis is buried on the grounds, as is Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. She will be buried next to him.

Elvis died when Lisa, his only child, was just 9 years old. In her final post before her death, Presley shared an essay on grief she penned for People, in which she wrote about the difficulty of losing her son, who died by suicide.

"I've dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old," she wrote. "I've had more than anyone's fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I've made it this far."

Presley, a singer-songwriter, shared Benjamin and a daughter Riley, 33, with her first husband Danny Keough, and has 14-year-old twins, Harper Vivienne and Finley Aaron, with Michael Lockwood, her music producer.

She was married four times: to Keough, Michael Jackson, Nicholas Cage and Lockwood.