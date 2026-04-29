Lions pick up Jahmyr Gibbs' 5th-year option and decline option for Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions picked up the fifth season of Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs' contract and declined All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell's fifth-year option, according to a person familiar with the moves.

Detroit drafted both players in the first round in 2023, and they have helped the franchise win 36 games, two NFC North titles and reach a conference championship game.

The Lions will lean on them heavily as they attempt to bounce back from a 9-8 season that fell short of the playoffs and expectations.

Gibbs will make $14.29 million in 2027, while the Lions will need a new deal with Campbell to keep him on the roster.

Detroit selected Gibbs out of Alabama with the 12th pick in the draft three years ago. He has made the Pro Bowl each season.

Gibbs is one of four players in league history to gain at least 4,500 yards from scrimmage and score at least 45 touchdowns through three seasons, joining Hall of Famers Earl Campbell, Eric Dickerson and former Lions star Barry Sanders.

The Lions drafted Campbell 18th in 2023, and the former Iowa star has played in every game during his career.

Campbell was an AP All-Pro and Pro Bowl player last season after becoming the first NFL player in seven years to have 150-plus tackles and at least five sacks and three forced fumbles.