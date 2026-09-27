Detroit Lions take down New York Jets 34-21

The Detroit Lions defeated the New York Jets 31-24 at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon in a hard-fought game.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 99 rushing yards on 20 carries and three total touchdowns.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 27: Jahmyr Gibbs #0 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Ford Field on September 27, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. Nic Antaya / Getty Images

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions. Jets QB Geno Smith countered with 321 yards and three touchdown passes.

Sunday's game marked a return to Detroit for Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who served as the Lions' defensive coordinator from 2021 through 2024 before taking over in New York.

On Oct. 4, the Lions take on the Carolina Panthers in a Sunday night battle, while the Jets face the Chicago Bears.

This story will be updated.