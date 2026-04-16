Detroit Lions may use NFL draft to address needs at offensive tackle and edge rusher

The Detroit Lions were not very aggressive in NFL free agency, choosing to save salary cap space to sign some key players to long-term extensions.

Detroit desperately needed help at center, a year after Frank Ragnow's retirement left a huge void, and general manager Brad Holmes addressed it with perhaps his most significant transaction this year.

The Lions signed Cade Mays to a $25 million, three-year deal in the hopes of solidifying an offensive line that struggled last season.

"That was big for us," coach Dan Campbell said.

No one else got a significant deal in Detroit during free agency.

The Lions did sign veteran edge rusher D.J. Wonnum to a one-year deal that could pay him up to $6 million if he has eight sacks, as he did twice in Minnesota. He had just three sacks in 15 starts last season in Carolina.

Detroit didn't make any other major moves, hoping that it will help the franchise afford to keep players such as running back Jahmyr Gibbs, linebacker Jack Campbell and tight end Sam LaPorta.

"We did the best we could, and we maximized the resources that we had available," Holmes said.

The Lions are scheduled to be on the clock in the NFL draft with the No. 17 pick overall on April 23 in Pittsburgh.

Offensive tackle, edge rusher, linebacker, cornerback, safety.

Taylor Decker asked for his release last month, ending a 10-year run as the team's starting left tackle.

All-Pro Penei Sewell will likely replace Decker on the left side. Detroit signed Larry Borom to possibly take Sewell's spot on the right side.

Al-Quadin Muhammad, who had 11 sacks last season, left to sign with Tampa Bay and Detroit doesn't have someone to match that production opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Holmes, though, said Borom and Wonnum can start this upcoming season as they have in the past for other teams.

"We feel good about both of them, so we don't feel like we have to supplement them," Holmes said.

Help is also needed at cornerback with Washington signing Amik Robertson and at safety because of the uncertainty of Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch's comebacks from injuries.

Running back, receiver and center.

The Lions signed Isiah Pacheco to back up Gibbs after trading David Montgomery to Houston. Receiver is a strength with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Mays and newly acquired Juice Scruggs, who has also played center, give Detroit depth in the middle of the offensive line.

Holmes has consistently said he will take the best player available to avoid reaching. Detroit, though, has to get help on both lines.

Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor was projected to land with the Lions at No. 17, according to a recent AP mock draft.

Other possibilities at offensive tackle include Clemson's Blake Miller and Utah's Caleb Lomu. Miami's Akheem Mesidor or Cashius Howell of Texas A&M are potential picks at edge rusher.

Detroit has a first- and second-round pick, two selections in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds, along with one in the seventh round.