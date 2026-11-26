Jahmyr Gibbs ran through a huge hole to the left and raced up the sideline on a 70-yard run for his third touchdown of the game midway through the fourth quarter on Thursday.

That gave the Detroit Lions an 11-point lead against the Chicago Bears, and the dynamic running back finished with 252 combined yards for the second time this month.

That wasn't enough to lead the Lions to a win.

Chicago Bears' Clark Phillips III (20) tackles Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio) Rey Del Rio

Caleb Williams threw a go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 3 seconds left, lifting Chicago to a 39-35 win over Detroit to break a first-place tie in the NFC North.

Bears coach Ben Johnson, a former Lions offensive coordinator, has so much respect for Gibbs that he said the biggest play late in the game was when linebacker T.J. Edwards tackled Gibbs, holding him to a 1-yard reception on a fourth-and-4.

"We know all about Gibbs' speed, his ability to make guys miss, and in a case like that," Johnson said. "So T.J. being able to use his instincts, take a great angle like that and make sure he got him down was a five-star play."

Lions quarterback Jared Goff agreed.

"That's an incredible tackle that dude made on Gibbs in open space," he said. "That's really hard. We like our chances there, and you tip your cap a little bit. Gibbs was phenomenal, and they made a great play there."

Two minutes later, the Bears scored the game-winning touchdown.

Gibbs finished with 205 rushing yards, the second-best total of his career, on 21 carries and five receptions for 47 yards.

"He's special, like we know, but the offensive line played their tails off," Detroit coach Dan Campbell said. "We came off the football, and receivers were blocking. He's electric."

The dynamic running back also had 252 total yards — 12 short of his career high — in a win earlier this month —against New England in Germany.

"Gibbs is special," Campbell said. "He finds a crease, and he goes."

Each week, it seems Gibbs breaks records.

Gibbs has 55 rushing touchdowns, surpassing Barry Sanders' 52 for the most before an NFL player turned 25. He scored multiple touchdowns for the 19th time, the most by a player through four seasons.

He is the first player in franchise history to rush for two-plus touchdowns in three straight games of a season and matched a team record with 100-plus yards from scrimmage in seven straight home games.