Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams returning early from suspension

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is set to return after his six-game suspension was reduced.

Williams was suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy and betting on a non-football sport from the workplace, according to the league. However, the league and the NFL Players Association recently reduced the suspension for a first offense, thus allowing him to be reinstated.

The Lions confirmed on Friday that Williams would return to practice on Monday. He is eligible to play on Oct. 8 against the Carolina Panthers.

Under the policy, players who bet on non-NFL sports while at the workplace would be suspended for two games without pay for a first offense, a six-game suspension without pay for a second offense, and suspension without pay for a year for a third offense.

Tennessee offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere, who was also suspended for six games, will be returning on Monday.

"The NFL and the NFL Players Association share a longstanding and unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the game," the league and association said in a joint statement. "The NFL periodically reviews the gambling policy in consultation with the NFLPA and clubs to ensure it is responsive to changing circumstances and fully addresses this commitment."

This comes a day after the Lions walked away with a win on Thursday against the Green Bay Packers, leading with a 3-1 season so so far.