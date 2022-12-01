Watch CBS News
Sports

Lions' Hutchinson named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for November

By Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions first-round draft pick from last year, defensive-lineman Aidan Hutchinson has been named the defense NFL Rookie of the Month for November.

Bills Lions Football
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle David Quessenberry (77) blocks Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski / AP

Hutchinson had 13 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery during the month. According to the NFL, he is the only player in the league that recorded a sack and multiple interceptions during November.

The honor comes as the Lions won three of four games during the month of November. 

Hutchinson joins former safety Louis Delmas and former defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh as other Lions to win Defensive Rookie of the Month.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 8:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.