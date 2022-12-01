Lions' Hutchinson named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for November

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions first-round draft pick from last year, defensive-lineman Aidan Hutchinson has been named the defense NFL Rookie of the Month for November.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle David Quessenberry (77) blocks Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. Rick Osentoski / AP

Hutchinson had 13 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery during the month. According to the NFL, he is the only player in the league that recorded a sack and multiple interceptions during November.

The honor comes as the Lions won three of four games during the month of November.

Hutchinson joins former safety Louis Delmas and former defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh as other Lions to win Defensive Rookie of the Month.