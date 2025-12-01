9-year-old lioness welcomes 3 cubs at Detroit Zoo

A 9-year-old African lioness at the Detroit Zoo welcomed three cubs late last month, according to zoo officials.

The cubs were born on Nov. 23 and 24 to first-time mom Amirah. Officials say the cubs will remain in the den with their mother and may be visible to the public in a few months. They say the rest of the pride, including cubs' dad Kalu and aunt Asha, may choose to spend time in their outdoor habitat while the cubs are in the den.

Detroit Zoo

"African lions are vulnerable to extinction and endangered in some regions due to habitat loss, declining prey, disease and human-wildlife conflict. Welcoming these cubs is not only heartwarming — it's a meaningful milestone in the Detroit Zoo's commitment to conservation and the future of this iconic species," zoo officials said.

Zoo officials say a fourth cub was born later than the others but did not survive.

Detroit Zoo says Amirah is doing well and has been attentive and nurturing to the cubs.