Lincoln Park increasing water bill rates by up to 28% starting Sept. 1

Lincoln Park is increasing its water rates by about 15 to 28% starting Sept. 1, with the exact rates depending on water use.

Residents are expressing disappointment, including Geralyn Thompson, who has lived in the city almost her entire life. Thompson is now bracing for a water and sewer bill that could soon cost her even more.

"I'm very disappointed. I'm sad because it's hard enough. I'm by myself. You know, I've only got a fixed income, and that's it. You know, so it's really hard," said Thompson.

The city's example shows a customer using 12 units paying about $54 more every three months.

"Just cutting back on things that you need, things that you want to spend money on that you say, ' Oh no, I'm not going to,'" said resident Karen Nemeth.

The city points to aging infrastructure and higher operating costs driving the increase, and one significant number: more than 40% of the water entering Lincoln Park's system isn't being billed to customers.

The city says it still has to pay for that water.

"What are you going to do with the money, and why do you need the money? What are you going to do different that you're not doing already? Is what I'd like to know," said Nemeth.

The city says the higher rates will help pay for operations, repairs and infrastructure.

But questions remain about how Lincoln Park plans to reduce that 40% water loss and how long residents will be expected to help cover the cost.

CBS News Detroit requested on-camera interviews with city officials and Plante Moran, the firm behind the rate study, but neither has responded.

"Why don't you get answers? Why aren't they addressing everything? Why aren't they? Why aren't they let it be known?" said Thompson.