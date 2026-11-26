An Oakland County nonprofit did its part this holiday to bring joy to runaway and homeless youth.

At Lighthouse Sanctuary in Royal Oak, residential specialist Barbara Carter has spent days whipping up a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal.

"I make about two or three items a day," Carter said.

The dinner is for young people in the nonprofit's runaway and homeless youth program. This is year five for Ms. Barb.

"Involves preparing a lot of food, but it also involves bringing people together," Carter said.

The organization targets kids and young adults ages 10 to 24. The sanctuary program provides a safe space, resources, and life skills for those unable to stay with their families.

"Everybody struggles in life. One of the incredible things that we have the opportunity to do in this world is that despite that struggle, we have the opportunity to help another person," said Lighthouse President and CEO Ryan Hertz.

Hertz tells CBS News Detroit that Thursday's meal goes beyond food.

"We want to create an environment on Thanksgiving that provides what everybody experiences on Thanksgiving. So, a sense of community, a sense of family, a wonderful meal," Hertz said.

For Ms. Barb, who pours her heart into every dish, she says it's the joy it brings that motivates her year after year.

"It means all the world to me because it makes me relive what I experienced in life and all those things that were so meaningful," said Carter.

It's a nonprofit fostering a sense of family for those who need it most.

"In these difficult times, it means the world to offer some hope, warmth, kindness, and hopefully a filling Thanksgiving turkey dinner," Hertz stated.