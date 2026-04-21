Lifelong Detroit Tigers fan designs T-shirt for Comerica Park giveaway

For years, Max Burak created Detroit Tigers art simply because he loved the team. Fans at Comerica Park are now wearing those drawings.

Burak, a Michigan artist and lifelong Tigers fan, is behind Tuesday's T-shirt giveaway at the ballpark, an opportunity he never expected and one that came together fast. The Tigers reached out to him just a few weeks ago after discovering his artwork online.

Burak has been a Tigers fan for as long as he can remember. Growing up, he kept detailed scorecards and filled his bedroom with Tigers memorabilia, including Miguel Cabrera magazines and other keepsakes from seasons past. What began as a childhood habit slowly turned into Detroit sports art that he started sharing on social media.

"They followed me on Instagram first, which I honestly thought was probably the extent of it," Burak said. "Then they emailed me, and I was like, 'Wow, this is real.'"

That following turned into an invitation to design an official Tigers T-shirt, giving Burak the chance to collaborate with the team he grew up watching. When designing the shirt, Burak wanted it to stand apart from typical sports merchandise.

"I wanted to make something that felt iconic, something people would actually want to wear," he said. "A lot of sports merch is logos or jerseys, but not much highlights the stadium."

With a tight turnaround, Burak worked through the night to finish the design.

"I stayed up all night working on it. I started around 12:30 in the morning and sent it in late the next day. It was a fast turnaround but totally worth it," he said.

The design came together in the same bedroom where Burak's Tigers fandom began, surrounded by old memorabilia and the scorecards he's been keeping since childhood.

"To have something I made in this room end up at Comerica Park, that's surreal," Burak said. "I still feel like that same kid."

The limited-edition shirts will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis in Section 135. Burak says if fans see him in the stands Tuesday night, he'll likely be doing what he's always done at Tigers games, keeping score.