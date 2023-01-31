Leland named among most beautiful small towns in US, according to travel magazine

(CBS DETROIT) - A small town in Michigan was named among Travel + Leisure's list of the 20 most beautiful small towns in the United States.

Popular vacation spot on Lake Michigan- Leland Getty Images/iStockphoto

The magazine ranked small towns across the country that all have populations under 20,000.

Leland, located on Michigan's Leelanau Peninsula, ranked No. 10 on the list.

The city's location between Lake Michigan and Lake Leelanau provides beautiful scenery for visitors. It attracts many tourists, especially because of how close it is to the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

Here are the towns that made the list:

Girdwood (Alaska) Sedona (Arizona) Avalon (California) Palisade (Colorado) Little St. Simons Island (Georgia) Lanai City (Hawaii) Wallace (Idaho) Bardstown (Kentucky) Camden (Maine) Leland (Michigan) Taos (New Mexico) Medora (North Dakota) Joseph (Oregon) Leavenworth (Washington) Bayfield (Wisconsin) Cody (Wyoming) Edenton (North Carolina) Galena (Illinois) Hermann (Missouri) Cape May (New Jersey)

For more information on the Travel + Leisure rankings, visit here.