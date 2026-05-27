Michigan Lebanese Americans marche in solidarity amid Eid al-Adha celebrations

Muslims around the world, including in Southeast Michigan, are celebrating Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, on Wednesday.

After prayers this morning, a group of Lebanese Americans marched in solidarity with Lebanon. Dozens of people gather outside the Civic Center in Dearborn to send a message to their loved ones overseas in Lebanon.

"To let the Lebanese people at home know that we are standing together with you, who are not forgotten. As a resilient people, we want our voice to be heard, and we want the people across the oceans to know that we will continue to voice our opinion, to let everyone know that we do not agree with this escalated violence," said march organizer, Dr. Lina Saad.

With one of the largest concentrations of Arab Americans in the U.S., community members have lost so much, including property and family, to ongoing airstrikes in Lebanon.

"Most of the people living in this area are from the southern Lebanon, where the Israel is so-called the yellow line, and they destruct and did ethnic cleansing for all this area, a big, the area that has more than 150 villages and cities, they're destroyed completely," said Dr. Ibrahim Duhaini, an organizer.

Armed with posters bearing the faces of those who have lost their lives, young children wanted the world to know how they feel.

"I want everyone to learn about, like, how much people are dying. It makes me feel very sad and upset," said Hussein Sobh of Dearborn.

The group makes the mile-and-a-half walk to the Arab American Museum, carrying both Lebanese and American flags in a show of unity.

"No child or adult should be feeling this type of pain. Most of the children are just too young to be experiencing this, so I came to support Lebanon," said 13-year-old Soukna Sobh of Dearborn.

Organizers appealed directly to the Trump administration to end the war.

"You promised us peace, you came to Dearborn, we gave you our votes, and you let us down, but it's not too late to turn around and make change. Good things can still happen. It's up to you to make that change," Saad said.