Leave-behind kits in Metro Detroit aimed to prevent opioid overdoses

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – First responders in Birmingham are taking a hands-on approach to help those struggling with opioid addiction.

Inside each rig at the fire department off South Adams Road sits a case with kits filled with free resources if first responders get a call for an overdose.

"These kits are meant to be left behind for someone who had an opioid emergency," said Birmingham Fire Chief Paul Wells.

Wells says the kits are part of a new program in Birmingham in collaboration with Oakland County health agencies, including The Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities and Oakland County Health Network. Corewell Health William Beaumont Hospital provided the Naloxone doses and assembled the kits.

The goal of the program is to prevent future overdoses and connect those struggling with substance abuse with tools to make recovery a reality.

"I want to save a life here, so if this program over the next ten years saves one person, one father, one mother, one child, then we've accomplished that goal," Wells stated.

Inside each kit are two doses of Naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication, pamphlets including numbers on where to seek help as well as steps on how to use Narcan.

These resources are given to the victims, family or friends at the end of an emergency call.

"We don't just want to save them for that moment; we want to save them in their lives," said Wells.

The program is not just for people dealing with a drug addiction.

"They're (the kits) also meant to be left behind for someone who is maybe prescribed opioids after a major surgery or maybe had a teenager at home that is going through a hard time maybe experimenting with drugs or alcohol. But really for anyone that has a need for Naloxone," Wells stated.

Another step taken in Oakland County to save lives, and though addiction isn't as prevalent in this city as others, Wells hopes to be a leader in prevention.

"The goal of this program is to spread the program to other departments. I'm hoping this program takes off and these kits are more readily available," Wells stated.

In addition to these resources, after an emergency, victims of an overdose are also given access to a mental health expert to help them kick their addiction once and for all.