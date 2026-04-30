Two lawsuits against Warren and Detroit police allege constitutional violations

Two new lawsuits accuse the Detroit and Warren police departments of overreach and violations of constitutional rights.

"Yes, they did it without a warrant. Both cases, no search warrants," said attorney Todd Perkins, who filed the lawsuits.

The lawsuit alleges that in early April in Detroit, two officers stopped a young man walking who they believed was violating curfew. It alleges that the officers thought the person had a gun. The young man ran into a home. When officers followed him, they were met at the door by several residents of the home.

The lawsuit alleges that the officers increasingly became aggressive and stormed into the home. Multiple children inside watched the entire incident unfold.

"He [an officer] gets out of his car – he runs – he asks no questions, he only comes in by force, and he attacks Mr. Givens," Perkins said.

The second lawsuit alleges that in September 2024, two Warren officers tried to stop a car, but it took off, and the people inside ran into a home. The lawsuit alleges that the officers followed the homeowners, ignoring them.

"Mrs. Hall was injured, having just had surgery on both of her knees. It's clear she wasn't running anywhere. She was standing up as a mother," Perkins said.

Both homeowners were charged with resisting. The charges were eventually dismissed, according to the lawsuit. Charges in the Detroit incident were also dismissed.

Now the families are suing each agency, alleging the arrests were unconstitutional.

"Policy shouldn't override the Constitution and shouldn't override people's Fourth Amendment to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures," Perkins told CBS News Detroit.

The Warren couple suing is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, while the Detroit family is seeking at least $10 million in damages.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Warren police, who say this lawsuit is without merit and disregards the facts of the incident. They also say, "We welcome the opportunity to more fully present our side of the story as the judicial process moves forward."

CBS News Detroit also reached out to Detroit police and has not heard back.