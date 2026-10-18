A nonprofit is offering free laundry days in Metro Detroit. Here's why.

A nonprofit organization is partnering with local laundry facilities in Metro Detroit to give back to the community by offering free laundry days.

When Keith Jacks walked into the Coin Laundry on Joy Road, he was surprised to learn he would be able to wash and dry loads of clothes for free.

"It made me feel good. Every little bit helps," Jacks said. "This was a great blessing. So now I can go put a couple more dollars in the car gas because I was helped with my laundry."

It's all thanks to Laundromat Love.

"We are loving our neighbors and serving our communities," Kathy Giuliani-Stubbs, founder and executive director of Laundromat Love, said. "We go into laundromats with great passion and love. We want to just go in and pay for everyone's laundry, and just bring a little bit of hope and cheer."

The nonprofit started three years ago after the founder saw a need.

"I saw people that really didn't have the resources to pay for a load of laundry, and they would take five loads, and put it in one load washer and just try to stretch the resources," Giuliani-Stubbs said.

An army of volunteers visit laundromats all over the Metro Detroit area on a regular basis.

"The atmosphere changes when we're in the laundromat. All of a sudden, we see smiles, we see connection, we see community, and that's what we're all about," Giuliani-Stubbs said.

CBS News caught up with Jamal Abdullah as he loaded a dryer after spreading word about Laundromat Love on social media.

"People nowadays have to budget their money to find out where their money is going to want to, you know, kind of live," Abdullah said. "It made me feel very loving, you know, very uplifted, you know, very heartwarming, you know, and it just made me feel that way."

The organization even hands out this bag full of hygiene products not covered by Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

"There's some beautiful ladies. They pray for you. They help you out. They make you comfortable, and they really have some good words for you," Jacks said.

Laundromat Love is helping to lighten the load and make the community Detroit Proud.