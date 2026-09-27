2 commercial buildings in Lapeer damaged in separate fires; no injuries reported

Authorities in Lapeer, Michigan, say they're investigating two separate fires that damaged two commercial buildings early Sunday.

Crews in Lapeer and Elba Township responded to a fire on the 300 block of North Jefferson Street just after midnight. They saw flames spread from the outside of the building to the inside, according to the City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within roughly 90 minutes of their arrival and stayed at the scene for approximately three hours afterward to put out hot spots.

The other fire, which officials said happened at a building on the 900 block of West Nepessing Street, was reported around 12:10 a.m. Officials said some crews responding to the North Jefferson Street blaze were diverted there and quickly brought the fire under control.

The North Jefferson Street structure was heavily damaged by the fire, while the West Nepessing Street building sustained minor damage.

According to officials, no injuries were reported in either incident.

Lapeer police and the city's Fire and Life Safety Division are investigating the fires.