Lansing police find possible human remains believed to be several years old

An investigation is ongoing after police in Lansing, Michigan, said they found "what appeared to be" human remains that are believed to be several years old on Saturday.

Officers located the remains on the 2400 block of Tecumseh River Road near the Grand River after responding to the area around 7 p.m. for a "suspicious situation," according to officials.

The officers called crime scene investigators with the Lansing Police Department, the Michigan State Police and a team with Michigan State University's Department of Anthropology to help process the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-7867. Individuals can also send a private message to the Lansing Police Department on Facebook.