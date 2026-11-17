Two Lansing men accused of robbing two Puff Puff Tobacco stores earlier this year have been federally charged, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Matthew Macon Jr., 21, and David Fernandez, 18, are charged with conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by threats or violence, also known as the Hobbs Act, two counts of Hobbs Act robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Macon is also charged with possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Federal prosecutors say the men allegedly robbed the stores at gunpoint on Aug. 24 and Sept. 19, stealing cash and vape products. Officials say the suspects entered the stores wearing masks, and Macon allegedly made a small purchase before pointing a gun at the cashier, demanding money. During that time, Fernandez allegedly went over the counter and stole vape products.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

If convicted, each Hobbs Act charge carries up to 20 years in prison, while the brandishing a firearm charge carries a minimum seven-year sentence.

"If you use a gun to commit a commercial robbery in the Western District of Michigan, you are going to catch a federal charge that will send you to prison without parole if you are convicted," said U.S. Attorney Timothy VerHey. "This kind of violence will not be tolerated. I applaud our federal and state partners for bringing this case to the attention of my prosecutors and I look forward to proving this case at trial."