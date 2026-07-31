Lansing-area man charged in deaths of two MDOT workers in construction zone

A Mid-Michigan man faces felony charges in the deaths of two Michigan Department of Transportation workers in a Lansing-area construction zone.

Bruce Wagner and Steve Spenle, both of Mason, died as a result of their injuries in the May 26 crash on northbound U.S. 127 near West Holt Road in Alaidon Township, the Ingham County Sheriff's Office said.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported that the two workers were patching potholes along the shoulder of U.S. 127. A motorist swerved to avoid striking the arrow board truck, then lost control and struck the two workers.

The driver in the crash was also injured; he was taken to an area hospital, where he was initially reported to be in critical condition.

Tyler Reck, 24, of Dewitt, turned himself in on July 30 at Ingham County 55th District Court, where he was arraigned on two counts each of reckless driving causing death and moving violation causing death in a work zone, the sheriff's office said. Each of those charges is a 15-year felony.

Bond was set at $25,000. His next court date is August 11.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone who has information about the circumstances of the crash or what led up to it call Deputy Martin at 517-676-8444, ext. 1957.

MIOSHA lists the two deaths as the 13th and 14th workplace fatalities of 2026 in the state.