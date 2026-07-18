71-inch sturgeon found on road in West Michigan, DNR says; investigation underway

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a nearly 6-foot lake sturgeon was found on a road in Whitehall on Friday.

The 71-inch fish was dumped on Durham Road, near a White River access point, between 12 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to the agency. Officials said injuries to the sturgeon show it may have been snagged.

Fishing for lake sturgeon is only allowed in a few locations in Michigan, the agency said. The White River, where officials said the fish was "most likely" taken, is not among them.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating a lake sturgeon that was found on Durham Road in Whitehall on July 17, 2026. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call or text the agency's Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800. People who provide details leading to the arrest and prosecution of any individuals may be eligible for a cash reward, officials said.

According to the agency, lake sturgeon are the only sturgeon species found in the state and play a crucial role in the ecosystem.

"Due to overfishing and habitat loss and degradation, lake sturgeon were listed as a threatened species in the state in 1994, and restoration efforts are ongoing," DNR officials said in a news release.

Some lake sturgeon have allegedly been documented as being more than 100 years old. According to the agency, it takes them up to 25 years to mature and reproduce.

Whitehall is around 55 miles northwest of Grand Rapids, Michigan.