Lake Shore Public Schools closed after communication and safety system issue

Lake Shore Public Schools closed all schools Monday after a technical issue disrupted the district's safety and communication systems.

District officials announced the closure Sunday night on social media, saying the issue affected systems used across all K–12 buildings, including tools that allow staff to communicate.

Parents say the lack of detail surrounding the malfunction has raised concerns.

"We don't really have any details on whether it was a dangerous situation or just a fluke," said Rebecca Wenson. "And for it to be all the schools, that's what's a little more concerning."

In a statement to families, Lake Shore Schools Superintendent Joe DiPonio said a server malfunction caused by an internal electrical issue impacted critical systems that operate the district's safety and communication functions.

Because of the malfunction, DiPonio said the district could not guarantee full operational security measures or reliable internal and external communication.

According to the district's website, some of the safety technology includes panic buttons and emergency alert systems in every school that directly notify the St. Clair Shores Police Department.

For many families, the last‑minute closure created challenges, particularly for working parents.

Amy Feamster, who watched her grandchildren Monday, said sudden closures leave families scrambling.

"It's hard for all the working mothers," Feamster said. "Especially when school is not on that day — what do they do? They scramble."

The district said it anticipates the server issue will be resolved and systems will be fully operational by Tuesday.

"They did say they anticipated it to be a one‑day situation and that they would follow up," Wenson said. "We haven't heard anything yet."

Parents say they are hoping for clearer and more frequent updates from the district as repairs continue and officials determine when students can safely return to class.