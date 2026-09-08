Lake Orion residents seeking to dissolve village government over taxes

Residents of Lake Orion, a small community in Southeast Michigan, will learn this week whether the November ballot will include a question about dissolving the village government.

Residents have already presented their petitions to the village government, and the petitions have been sent to the Oakland County Election Commission for a decision and further action. The commission's next meeting is at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with an agenda that includes approving ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.

The Village of Lake Orion, within Orion Township, was created in 1859.

"I think there is a historic presence of it and the community of it," said Cal Kazak.

The discussion came up because some residents are frustrated with paying local taxes both to the village and to Orion Township.

"The expenses are insane, like I believe our taxes combined with the villages are higher than Birmingham," said village property owner Christian Mills.

To get answers, I sat down with the Village Council Pro Tem, Stan Ford. He said he wanted to be upfront with residents on what services the village taxes pay for that would be lost under a dissolution.

For example, current village employees would lose their jobs. The community would no longer have its own police department, nor would it run the local snowplow service. Ford acknowledged that village expenses are higher. He blames the cost of running the sewer system, which needs a multi-million-dollar pump station replacement.

"I can understand not wanting to pay double taxes. I don't think that should happen," Kevin Scriver said about the possible changes.