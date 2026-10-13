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Lake Orion, Oxford schools closed Tuesday due to fiber optic cable damage

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Some schools in Southeast Michigan are closed on Tuesday due to damage to a fiber-optic cable along M-24. 

Closures due to the communication line have been reported by Lake Orion Community Schools and Oxford Community Schools. Good Shepherd Lutheran in Lake Orion also reported it would be closed on Tuesday. 

Lake Orion Community Schools said a fiber cut resulted in the loss of internet access.  

Despite repairs that began on Monday, the restoration was not going to be done in time to allow classes to take place on Tuesday at the affected school districts. Oxford Community Schools said the damage disrupted several essential systems. 

"Thank you for understanding and we will share more details about restoration as they become available," Lake Orion officials said. 

A school closing list can be found on the CBS Detroit website.  

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